Preppers say it's important to be ready for natural disasters

IDAHO -

When it comes to being prepared, there is a large network of Americans many here in the northwest who take it to the next level.

Not only do preppers get ready for natural disasters, they prepare for any situation that could lead to the end of civilization.

"If you have not prepared in advance one second later it's too late," said Sue Williams.

Sue Williams is the owner Mountain View Off Grid Living in Idaho.

Looking at Williams’ online shop gives you an idea of what people come to her website looking for.

"At Mountain View Off Grid living we help people prepare for an uncertain future," said Williams.

Williams store has a variety of survivalist supplies including portable shelters that can survive subzero and extremely hot temperatures, emergency food rations that come in packs of 2,000 meals and several stoves and even toilets. 

Supplies that Williams says could make the difference between death or survival if a huge natural disaster were to strike.

"Now if that had been a huge huge earthquake that had shut off truck lines coming in your area that means no food is going to be brought in and no medical supplies no nothing,” said Williams. “So if you don't have supplies on hand, if it's in the middle of the winter and this happens and then you don't have a way to heat your house."

Williams is not alone.

Looking online ABC FOX Montana found many doomsday/ survival preppers from online forums to even online dating here in Montana.

There’s even survival realty where you can find homes across Montana designated for survival.

"That’s the key to everything is to prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” said Williams.

Even if you don't want to take it to this extreme, Williams says there are parts of prepping that could help anyone be ready for an unexpected disaster.

Here are some tips survivalists give to prepare for natural disasters.

Some tips to help prepare you from a natural disaster is to determine the hazards you could face, write a plan, pack flashlights and a hand-crank radio for safety and keep water and food to the side.  For more information on what to do you can go here

