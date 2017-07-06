Local bar left with damages from earthquake

In Lincoln, local businesses are picking up the mess left behind by a 5.8 Earthquake.

In fact, one local bar, Lambkin’s Bar is left with several broken glasses, liquor bottles and even a broken TV.

Those with the bar said they had to evacuate employees and customers during the big shake.

It was a scary for one Lambkin’s Bar bartender, Dawn Oates, who was working late last night.

"Immediately jumped up and ran out to the patio door and it was pitch dark all through the town, I mean instantaneously,” said Oates.

Oates said her and three customers heard a rumble and then things started to shake.

"We heard a rumble. I thought it was a truck with loud mufflers and then the lights kind of flickered and bottles and everything started falling, “said Oates.

Oates said she quickly locked up and attempted to clean the bar, but wasn't able to.

"I did make an attempt. When the lights came on to go back inside and start cleaning up the broken glass in the first after shock was useless because whatever I put up would fall back down,” said Oates.

Oates said if she had to estimate the cost of damages would be several hundreds of dollars.

She assured ABC FOX Montana that for the most part no one was injuries or harmed.

Oates said she believes the bar's insurance will cover the damages.

Otherwise, the bar remains to be open even after the earthquake.