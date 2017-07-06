Is it worth it to get earthquake insurance in Montana?

Most homeowners in Montana do not have earthquake insurance.

According to Erika Close, a Payne West Sales Executive, many people are unaware that most homeowners insurance does not automatically cover earthquakes and other natural disasters such as hurricanes and flooding.

Erika told me that homeowners have been calling all day about their insurance policy and wanted to become more educated.

Erika said that several of her clients became aware today that earthquake damage is not covered under their homeowner policy.

She said that she spoke with many of her clients about the earthquake endorsement policy in Montana, which is a comprehensive cover with one level of coverage.

Erika said, "We've had several calls today. I think we have done close to anywhere from the low 300 dollars for adding that endorsement to over 1,000 dollars."

She explained that the cost of the endorsement depends on the year the house was bought and built, the neighborhood it is located in, and a person's insurance score.

The investment in earthquake insurance has been a popular conversation after last night.

A Montana homeowner said, "I don't think hardly anybody does, not earthquake insurance so yea it’s probably something to think about."

Another Montana homeowner said, "Possibly yes because it was kind of a little fright and things kind of shook around so yes I probably would invest."

But there are other homeowners who feel differently.

A Montana homeowner says, "My instinct just tells me it's not a good investment."

Erika says the deductible for earthquake insurance starts at 10 percent of what the home is insured to.

She also says there is a greater deductible to start the policy, which can range anywhere from 15 to 25 percent of what the home is insured.

So the conversation continues.... is earthquake insurance a good investment in Montana?