After a deadly jet-ski crash on Flathead Lake, a look at water safety

Spending time on the water is a popular past time for people in Montana.

However, certain water sports can be dangerous.

According to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell, on July 3rd Thirty-nine-year-old Robert Paul Trejo from Ocala Florida was found unresponsive about 200 yards from the shore.

Trejo had fallen off a jet ski in the Finley Point area.

Emergency responders were sent and aided his friends getting Trejo into a boat.

They performed CPR for about 15 minutes and had a slight pulse and slow breathing but Trejo passed away while in route to the hospital.

We went to the marina in Whitefish to speak with those that work on the boat dock to get safety tips for operating jet skis.

Stellan Ryan-Coats has been working at the marina for two years and tells us jet skis are fun but dangerous.

Before sending anyone out on the jet skis he speaks with the riders and gives specific safety instructions. He tells us people still make mistakes out on the water.

Ryan-Coats explains, “The most common mistake is that they try and jump the wake too close to the boat, and misjudge it and end up hitting the boat.”

And he says it’s not difficult to rent a jet ski either. While the state of Montana requires an adult to supervise anyone under the age of thirteen, anyone with a driver’s license can rent.

Ryan-Coats says, “In Montana, we just require a valid driver's license and you have to be sixteen years old.”

Renting out up to ten jet skis a day Corbin Osterhoff tells us the rule is to stay 100 feet away from another jet ski. But people rarely listen.

“They're supposed to stay 100 feet away from each other but sometimes people are getting out there they don't realize jet skis have to be going to be able to turn, so they'll panic and end up hitting each other,” Osterhoff said.

Another tip is always to wear a life jacket while you’re operating a watercraft as it’s required by Montana state law.