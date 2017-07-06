BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - A private high school opening in Bozeman in August is offering smaller classes and giving students more input in their education.



The Bozeman Field School plans to enroll 30 freshmen and sophomores this year and expand over the next two years to add juniors and seniors. Tuition is near $18,000 a year, but co-founder and board chairman Andy Harris says an anonymous donor has provided $700,000 for scholarships over the next four years.



Harris tells the Bozeman Daily Chronicle the school will open on Aug. 22 with a weeklong expedition, the first of four planned during the school year.



He says the school envisions giving students more power in directing their education and having them choose a subject area on which they'd like to focus.



The school plans to start with five teachers. Organizers are applying for accreditation.

