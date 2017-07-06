Yellowstone's Norris campground closed to new campers

YELLOWSTONE NATL. PARK- Currently, the Norris Campground is closed to new campers. There is no running water at the campground and at most employee residences.

All restrooms and potable water sources at the campground are closed.

Limited portable toilets and limited alternative drinking water sources are available at the campground for campers who have already paid for multiple nights.

Maintenance staff is working hard to get the system running again. At this time, they do not know when the problem will be fixed but they are hopeful it will be soon.

Wednesday morning, July 5, the water supply system in the Norris area failed.

We will provide more information when it is available.