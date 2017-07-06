Lincoln businesses 'cleaning up' after 5.8 earthquake strikes

LINCOLN, MT- Businesses in Lincoln, Montana are cleaning up after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck their area early Thursday morning.

Ruth Baker, Assistance Manager at the D& D Food Town grocery store told ABC FOX Montana she’s never seen damage quite this.

Baker walked into the store early Thursday morning to find, broken wine glasses, ketchup bottles, and cans spilled along the aisles of the store.

In her eight years at, she’s never seen anything like it.

“It’s way worse than I expected,” Baker said.

While Lewis and Clark County reported no injuries the damages to business in town are still being reported.

So far, Baker said she doesn’t know how much the cost of damages will be.

However, residents in Lincoln were ready to pitch in and help clean up.

Baker said she opened the doors to the grocery store at 9 a.m. and as customers were cashing out their purchases, they were also pitching in and helping to mop, sweep and pick up spilled glass.

At a nearby bar, the scene was much the same. Bottle of, liquor broke and spilled onto the floor after the shake occurred.

The earthquake was reported throughout the state of Montana but also as far north as Canada, south in Boise Idaho and in Spokane Washington.

There have been 230 earthquakes in the state in the last 30 days alone. Lincoln’s earthquake is the sixth largest reported in the state.