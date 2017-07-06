Lincoln businesses 'cleaning up' after 5.8 earthquake strikes - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Lincoln businesses 'cleaning up' after 5.8 earthquake strikes

Posted: Updated:

LINCOLN, MT- Businesses in Lincoln, Montana are cleaning up after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck their area early Thursday morning.

Ruth Baker, Assistance Manager at the D& D Food Town grocery store told ABC FOX Montana she’s never seen damage quite this.

Baker walked into the store early Thursday morning to find, broken wine glasses, ketchup bottles, and cans spilled along the aisles of the store.

In her eight years at, she’s never seen anything like it.

“It’s way worse than I expected,” Baker said.

While Lewis and Clark County reported no injuries the damages to business in town are still being reported.

So far, Baker said she doesn’t know how much the cost of damages will be.

However, residents in Lincoln were ready to pitch in and help clean up.

Baker said she opened the doors to the grocery store at 9 a.m. and as customers were cashing out their purchases, they were also pitching in and helping to mop, sweep and pick up spilled glass.

At a nearby bar, the scene was much the same. Bottle of, liquor broke and spilled onto the floor after the shake occurred.

The earthquake was reported throughout the state of Montana but also as far north as Canada, south in Boise Idaho and in Spokane Washington.

There have been 230 earthquakes in the state in the last 30 days alone. Lincoln’s earthquake is the sixth largest reported in the state. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Yellowstone earthquake swarm swells to 1,100+ quakes

    Yellowstone earthquake swarm swells to 1,100+ quakes

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 8:21 PM EDT2017-06-28 00:21:04 GMT

    A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

    A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

  • 5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Montana and beyond

    5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Montana and beyond

    Thursday, July 6 2017 4:32 AM EDT2017-07-06 08:32:24 GMT

    MISSOULA- Montana felt a shock wave from Kalispell to Billings and beyond late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.  The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana. After reports of an earthquake being felt all throughout the Northwestern region, the U.S Geological Survey confirmed that a shake at the magnitude of 5.8 began in Southeast of Lincoln. The initial quake started around 12:30 ...

    MISSOULA- Montana felt a shock wave from Kalispell to Billings and beyond late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.  The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana. After reports of an earthquake being felt all throughout the Northwestern region, the U.S Geological Survey confirmed that a shake at the magnitude of 5.8 began in Southeast of Lincoln. The initial quake started around 12:30 ...

  • Sleepy Montanans take to social, share stories of late night earthquake

    Sleepy Montanans take to social, share stories of late night earthquake

    Thursday, July 6 2017 4:59 AM EDT2017-07-06 08:59:12 GMT

    LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) — An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday. 

    LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) — An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday. 

  • USGS say 9 tremors followed Montana earthquake

    USGS say 9 tremors followed Montana earthquake

    Thursday, July 6 2017 10:59 AM EDT2017-07-06 14:59:52 GMT

    LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on the earthquakes in Montana (all times local): An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday.  

    LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on the earthquakes in Montana (all times local): An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday.  

  • 911 calls are increasing in the Flathead Valley

    911 calls are increasing in the Flathead Valley

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 7:28 PM EDT2017-07-05 23:28:45 GMT

    Since opening in 2010, 911 director Elizabeth Brooks tells us call volume has drastically increased by 30 percent. 

    Since opening in 2010, 911 director Elizabeth Brooks tells us call volume has drastically increased by 30 percent. 

  • ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    Monday, May 9 2016 4:06 PM EDT2016-05-09 20:06:05 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

  • Montana dam blocked again in Yellowstone River

    Montana dam blocked again in Yellowstone River

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-07-06 01:23:10 GMT

    Threat to endangered fish

    Threat to endangered fish

  • The Wings of Freedom Tour lands in Missoula

    The Wings of Freedom Tour lands in Missoula

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 9:39 PM EDT2017-07-06 01:39:45 GMT

    Four World War II bomber and fighter aircraft in Missoula. 

    Four World War II bomber and fighter aircraft in Missoula. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.