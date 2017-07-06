USGS say 9 tremors followed Montana earthquake - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

USGS say 9 tremors followed Montana earthquake


By Associated Press

LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on the earthquakes in Montana (all times local):

An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday.      

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit at 12:30 a.m. about 6 miles (9.7 kilometers) southeast of Lincoln. A magnitude 4.5 quake rattled the same area about five minutes later.           

Nine smaller quakes followed, including seven over the next hour.         

People felt the earthquake throughout Montana and into Idaho, Washington, and Wyoming.           

There were no immediate reports of injuries, but food was knocked off the shelves at grocery stores in Lincoln and Helena and it startled patrons at two bars in Lincoln           

A seismologist says it was believed to be the largest earthquake in Montana since October 1964.

