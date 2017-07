Hazy sunshine and even hotter today. We could see a few highs in the 100s today and more 100s Friday. Look for a few sct’d t’storms this afternoon. And we have a HEAT ADVISORY set to go into effect at noon on Friday. Sunny and hot for the weekend. Here are Thursday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 91°/57° Butte: 87°/54° Kalispell: 95°/59° Missoula: 96°/61°