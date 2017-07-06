How to dispose of your unused fireworks

The Fourth of July is officially over, but you still have leftover unused fireworks. What do you do with them? Deputy Chief Mike Maltaverne with Bozeman Fire explains.

“You want to fill a trash can, with water. Then we are going to allow the fireworks to basically sit in that water and soak up the water and become completely water logged. We can do that either let fireworks sit all day, or even overnight,” Maltaverne said.

He then goes on to add, “I know I got enough water in there to soak what I need to soak today. What we have here is really an unspent, fireworks ordinance that we didn't use, so we are going to place that in the water. Just make sure it's somewhat submerged and the paper material should soak that up. “

Maltaverne continues that once your fireworks are completely soaked you want to make sure and double wrap them

He said, “Hours later and we've checked that fireworks and indeed they are completely water logged and soaked so we know that they are safe to dispose of, so assuming that we only have just one, place it in a trash bag. Go ahead and wrap that up and then we will go ahead and double bag that again making sure that the fireworks will stay completely water logged.”