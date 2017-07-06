Sleepy Montanans take to social, share stories of late night earthquake

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell tells us the male that was found unresponsive near a Jet ski on July 3rd was 39 year old Robert Paul Trejo of Ocala Florida.
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell tells us the male that was found unresponsive near a Jet ski on July 3rd was 39 year old Robert Paul Trejo of Ocala Florida.
Since opening in 2010, 911 director Elizabeth Brooks tells us call volume has drastically increased by 30 percent.
Since opening in 2010, 911 director Elizabeth Brooks tells us call volume has drastically increased by 30 percent.
People traveled from all over the country to visit Montana for the Fourth of July.
People traveled from all over the country to visit Montana for the Fourth of July.
Holding the world record for fastest half marathon time while pushing a triple stroller, Theresa Pitts is ready for more.
Holding the world record for fastest half marathon time while pushing a triple stroller, Theresa Pitts is ready for more.
For the first time in five years the famous Budweiser horses are in the Flathead Valley.
For the first time in five years the famous Budweiser horses are in the Flathead Valley.
A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.
A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.
ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night.
ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night.
MISSOULA- Montana felt a shock wave from Kalispell to Billings and beyond late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana. After reports of an earthquake being felt all throughout the Northwestern region, the U.S Geological Survey confirmed that a shake at the magnitude of 5.8 began in Southeast of Lincoln. The initial quake started around 12:30 ...
MISSOULA- Montana felt a shock wave from Kalispell to Billings and beyond late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana. After reports of an earthquake being felt all throughout the Northwestern region, the U.S Geological Survey confirmed that a shake at the magnitude of 5.8 began in Southeast of Lincoln. The initial quake started around 12:30 ...
Since opening in 2010, 911 director Elizabeth Brooks tells us call volume has drastically increased by 30 percent.
Since opening in 2010, 911 director Elizabeth Brooks tells us call volume has drastically increased by 30 percent.
LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) — An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday.
LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) — An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday.
Threat to endangered fish
Threat to endangered fish
Montana is heating up.
Montana is heating up.
MISSOULA -Montanans are cautioned to grab their water bottle and personal handhold fan because a heat wave is predicted for Montana this week. “Sunshine and hot today,” said ABC FOX Montana’s Weather Authority Dave Cochran.
MISSOULA -Montanans are cautioned to grab their water bottle and personal handhold fan because a heat wave is predicted for Montana this week. “Sunshine and hot today,” said ABC FOX Montana’s Weather Authority Dave Cochran.