5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Montana and beyond

MISSOULA- Montana felt a shock wave from Calgary to Billings and beyond late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana.

After reports of an earthquake being felt all throughout the Northwestern region, the U.S Geological Survey confirmed that a shake at the magnitude of 5.8 began in Southeast of Lincoln.

The initial quake started around 12:30 midnight on Thursday. Viewers from all over the region tell us they felt multiple aftershock trimmers for about another hour. USGS reported a total of five tremors, ranging from 3.9-4.9 in magnitude.

The earthquake lasted roughly ten seconds according to some reports.

Power was out in Lincoln for a period of time, but it was restored.

Several viewers reported feeling the shakes in Coeur d'Alene, Mead and Spokane and Nespelem. So far no damage has been reported in Montana.

But reports from Montanans feeling the tremor haven't stopped.

Montanans are taking to social media to recount what they felt and heard.

One viewer sent us pictures from the Helena Walmart showing cans broken on the floor of an aisle.

Phones have been ringing off the hook in our statewide newsrooms as well as in dispatch centers around the state.

According to the USGS, this magnitude earthquake carries a low likelihood of fatalities.