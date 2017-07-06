5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Montana and beyond - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Montana and beyond

Posted: Updated:

MISSOULA- Montana felt a shock wave from Calgary to Billings and beyond late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. 

The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana.

After reports of an earthquake being felt all throughout the Northwestern region, the U.S Geological Survey confirmed that a shake at the magnitude of 5.8 began in Southeast of Lincoln.

The initial quake started around 12:30 midnight on Thursday. Viewers from all over the region tell us they felt multiple aftershock trimmers for about another hour. USGS reported a total of five tremors, ranging from 3.9-4.9 in magnitude.

The earthquake lasted roughly ten seconds according to some reports. 

Power was out in Lincoln for a period of time, but it was restored. 

Several viewers reported feeling the shakes in Coeur d'Alene, Mead and Spokane and Nespelem. So far no damage has been reported in Montana.

But reports from Montanans feeling the tremor haven't stopped.

Montanans are taking to social media to recount what they felt and heard. 

One viewer sent us pictures from the Helena Walmart showing cans broken on the floor of an aisle. 

Phones have been ringing off the hook in our statewide newsrooms as well as in dispatch centers around the state. 

According to the USGS, this magnitude earthquake carries a low likelihood of fatalities. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Yellowstone earthquake swarm swells to 1,100+ quakes

    Yellowstone earthquake swarm swells to 1,100+ quakes

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 8:21 PM EDT2017-06-28 00:21:04 GMT

    A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

    A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

  • ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    Monday, May 9 2016 4:06 PM EDT2016-05-09 20:06:05 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

  • 5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Montana and beyond

    5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Montana and beyond

    Thursday, July 6 2017 4:32 AM EDT2017-07-06 08:32:24 GMT

    MISSOULA- Montana felt a shock wave from Kalispell to Billings and beyond late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.  The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana. After reports of an earthquake being felt all throughout the Northwestern region, the U.S Geological Survey confirmed that a shake at the magnitude of 5.8 began in Southeast of Lincoln. The initial quake started around 12:30 ...

    MISSOULA- Montana felt a shock wave from Kalispell to Billings and beyond late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.  The United States Geological Survey reports a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck about 9 kilometers southeast of Lincoln, Montana. After reports of an earthquake being felt all throughout the Northwestern region, the U.S Geological Survey confirmed that a shake at the magnitude of 5.8 began in Southeast of Lincoln. The initial quake started around 12:30 ...

  • 911 calls are increasing in the Flathead Valley

    911 calls are increasing in the Flathead Valley

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 7:28 PM EDT2017-07-05 23:28:45 GMT

    Since opening in 2010, 911 director Elizabeth Brooks tells us call volume has drastically increased by 30 percent. 

    Since opening in 2010, 911 director Elizabeth Brooks tells us call volume has drastically increased by 30 percent. 

  • Sleepy Montanans take to social, share stories of late night earthquake

    Sleepy Montanans take to social, share stories of late night earthquake

    Thursday, July 6 2017 4:59 AM EDT2017-07-06 08:59:12 GMT

    LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) — An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday. 

    LINCOLN, Mont. (AP) — An earthquake strong enough to rouse sleeping residents more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its epicenter struck western Montana early Thursday. 

  • Montana dam blocked again in Yellowstone River

    Montana dam blocked again in Yellowstone River

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-07-06 01:23:10 GMT

    Threat to endangered fish

    Threat to endangered fish

  • No AC? No problem. Simple hacks to keep yourself cool

    No AC? No problem. Simple hacks to keep yourself cool

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 7:35 AM EDT2017-07-05 11:35:57 GMT

    Montana is heating up. 

    Montana is heating up. 

  • Brace yourself; Montana is getting a 'heat wave' this week

    Brace yourself; Montana is getting a 'heat wave' this week

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 2:36 PM EDT2017-07-05 18:36:02 GMT

    MISSOULA -Montanans are cautioned to grab their water bottle and personal handhold fan because a heat wave is predicted for Montana this week. “Sunshine and hot today,” said ABC FOX Montana’s Weather Authority Dave Cochran.

    MISSOULA -Montanans are cautioned to grab their water bottle and personal handhold fan because a heat wave is predicted for Montana this week. “Sunshine and hot today,” said ABC FOX Montana’s Weather Authority Dave Cochran.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.