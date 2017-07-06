Volunteers make up Gallatin County's search and rescue heroes

As you drive into Glacier National Park you may notice a few changes to the restaurants and stores at the west entrance.
It was week six around the state of Montana for high school football, and we had a bunch of great games on the slate tonight. Join Ben Wineman for the SWX Friday Night Sports Takeover, as he highlights and recaps the night around the state.
It was a solemn homecoming in Missoula on Monday afternoon, as Allegiant Flight 560 arrived from Las Vegas following Sunday night's deadly mass shooting. Immediately upon entering the airport terminal, Cody Doyle walked directly toward his family, and hugged them, tightly. Doyle was one of the 22,000 people, who found himself in the middle of the shooting spree during the Jason Aldean concert.
Flathead County law enforcement are still trying to piece together what caused a single bullet to enter a toddler and father.
A new scam targeting two types of victims is popping up in the southwestern part of the state, but police say they believe it has ties to organized crime overseas.
