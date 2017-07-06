Volunteers make up Gallatin County's search and rescue heroes - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Volunteers make up Gallatin County's search and rescue heroes

BOZEMAN -

Search and rescue crews for the Gallatin County have been keeping very busy for the start of summer with 11 search and rescues just in June.

Last year was a record-breaking year with 132 and the Search and Rescue team is expecting more with the growing community.

Even though their expecting high numbers this year Search and Rescue Jason Jarrett says he can sleep easy knowing he has a good team to protect Montanans.

"Every day I wake up feeling giddy about the kind of people that I know I can count on them to do some pretty serious rescue work in and around the county," said Jason Jarrett.

 Jason Jarrett has a wide variety of volunteers who he calls on when you need help.

"It's 150 to 200 volunteers here and they range from chemistry professors to people that are working in fabrication to students,” said Jarrett.

He says each volunteer brings something special to the table when a trip goes wrong. 

"Good people have bad days and that's the majority of our calls are  people out doing stuff that we encourage them to do. They have a bad day they slip, trip and fall,” said Jarrett.

This is something Search and Rescue volunteer Austin Greydanus knows all too well.

"My family was rescued up Spanish Creek for quite a few years ago and that was my first start into what Search and Rescue is,” said Austin Greydanus.

When he was younger his family found themselves on a bad day where Search and Rescue saved them.

"The volunteers that came up that night I remember the spotlight on the trail I was thinking oh we're going to be okay,” said Greydanus  “We were all cold and shivering they got us warmed up got us more energy and we got down to the trail head just."

Now he gives back to others. 

"I was about volunteering my time to help volunteer for those who helped volunteer for us that night and got us food and water," said Greydanus.

Jarrett says he’s honored to have all these men who care for the outdoors and those who recreate in it.

"I can't say enough about the caliber and the quality of the resource that is for Search and Rescue. We would absolutely be in a big hole without the volunteers,” said Jarrett.

Jarrett says it's not just out of towners who are finding themselves needing search and rescue, he says 65% of all calls come from native Montanans.

