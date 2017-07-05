EXCLUSIVE: Angela Marshall speaks one-on-one with Interior Secy. Ryan Zinke

From the hardwood at Whitefish Middle School to the halls of Congress, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke recently made a return to his home town.

As Interior Secretary, Ryan Zinke is the highest-ranking public official Montana has ever produced. He stands 8th in line for the presidency.

And he's tasked with managing one-fifth of our nation's territory. It's a job, he says, that he takes very seriously and with heart.

But working for all of you does not come easy.

He spoke exclusively to ABC Fox Montana's Angela Marshall about his new role for a look 'Inside the Interior.'

"Zinke, are you going to visit with the tribes more?" asks activist for PANDOS, or the Peaceful Advocates for Native Dialogue & Organizing Support.

"Be nice. Be nice. Don't be rude," says Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. "Thank you."

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is seen shaking his finger at a female Native American activist, accusing him of not listening to tribal elders on the fate of the Bears Ears National Monument.

"You met with them for one hour, Sir. Is there a reason why you're not listening to them more?"

The almost 1.5 million acre national monument is one of more than two dozen he's tasked to review.

In a one-on-one interview with ABC Fox Montana's Angela Marshall, Secy. Zinke says, "I just got done talking to a Navajo elder on a horse and he talked to me afterward. And he said, you're right. She is not nice. And that is not the Navajo way not to be nice."

Zinke says that as a steward of our public lands, he wants to make sure your voice is heard.

"We may not agree or disagree on issues," says Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. "But certainly, I think it's important to have an honest dialogue and do it in form that has become an exchange of information."

Still, the pressure for Zinke to preserve and protect our public lands continues to grow. And the questions continue to come forward.

Zinke this spring signed two controversial secretarial orders to generate income for the DOI by lifting bans on oil, gas, and coal development on federal and tribal lands and expanding offshore energy exploration.

Rachel asked on Facebook, "What good is keeping public lands public when they are destroyed by dirty fuel development?"

"Teddy Roosevelt said, 'for the benefit and enjoyment of the people,' " says the Interior Secy. "And he also said that conservation is as much development as it is protection."

According to Zinke, DOI in 2008 made $18 billion dollars in offshore revenue. Last year, that number dropped dramatically to $2.6 billion dollars. Zinke says that the $15.4 billion dollars lost could have easily paid for the DOI's entire $11.5 billion dollar backlog with an additional $3 billion to reinvest in our national parks and on our federal forests.

"You can do it right," Secy. Zinke says. "You know, I'm a Boy Scout. Leave your campground in as good or better condition than you found it. Make sure there is a reclamation plan in place."

Utilizing his military background to do that, Zinke tells Angela that more people are needed to work on the ground, in our parks or in our wildlife refuges, and less in Washington, D.C. First, he adds, the public's trust needs to be restored.

"In the political environment we live in, where everything is so polarized, our public lands should be an American issue and not necessarily a Republican, or Democrat, or Independent. Being a steward of our greatest treasures, that takes all sides to invest.

A big job for this small-town Montana man, but one this former NAVY Seal says he's confident he can attack.

Zinke thanks Montana, strong in outdoor recreation and agriculture, for instilling his passion for public lands.