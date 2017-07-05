Summer heat calls for a wildfire preparedness plan

What would you do if you were forced to leave your home at a moment’s notice? Wildfire season is here and for some that may become a reality. Butte fire chief Jeff Miller is encouraging residents to prepare themselves for the blazing reality of wildfires.

The best way to prevent this is by preparing an evacuation kit. This kit should consist of perishable food items, water, necessary medications, and essential documents such as identification and insurance paperwork.

Chief Miller says preparation is one of the most important keys to staying safe during a wildfire. “You don’t want to wait until an emergency is right on top of you to respond to it.”

Other preparation tactics that should be in place include a household meeting destination, in case anyone in the household becomes separated from the household, and exit routes in the home. There should be at least two planned exits from the home in case of a wildfire.

The American Red Cross provides a Wildfire App available for download free in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for Android that has provides additional information on shelters and a toolkit with flashlight, strobe light and alarm.

Executive Director of American Red Cross of Montana Diane Wright says you should do as much as you can while you can. “You don’t have as much time as you think you do when it actually happens.”

