Residents search for relief from this summer's heat wave

Heat advisories are coming this week and keeping cool is the main goal for all Missoula residents.

This heat wave has local businesses booming, like hardware stores and coffee shops.

For example, those with Good Americano Coffee Shop said customers are ordering more cold drinks because of the heat.

Andrea Vance, Barista at Good Americano Coffee said for most people are trying to stay cool and the first thing locals rely on is cold coffee in this summer heat.

"This is where we see people switching to ice and leaving hot coffee,” said Vance.

She added with this switch from hot drinks to cold drinks has them running out of ice frequently.

"I would probably say we go through probably 40 bags of ice a day,” said Andrea Vance, Good Americano Barista.

Besides ice drinks being a must need in hot weather, so is having reliable fans and ACs.

Brent Ross with Montana Ace Hardware said fans and ACs are flying off the shelf.

"We ended up ordering more, ending up getting three trucks. One truck was just strictly fans and ACs,” said Ross.

Ross added he already sold hundreds of units since summer started.

Missoula Bicyclist Elizabeth Licitra said the key is planning her ride around the heat.

"I am taking shorter bike routes. Like if I have to bike across town, no way, I'm biking. I am taking the car and turning the AC on full,” said Licitra.

Overall, it seems the heat is impacting everyone and residents will do about anything to avoid heat and keep cool.

However, everyone knows staying hydrated and carry a water bottle will do wonders in this summer heat.