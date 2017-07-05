The Wings of Freedom Tour lands in Missoula

Four of the most famous World War II bomber and fighter aircraft are at the Missoula International Airport for the Wings of Freedom Tour Wednesday afternoon.

This tour honors World War II veterans and promotes the history of the United States.

This is the first year that four aircraft from World War II landed in Missoula for the Wings of Freedom Tour.

This is the 28th Wings of Freedom Tour, which visits about 110 cities in over 35 states each year.

The Collings Foundation sponsors this event and is a 501c3 non-profit educational foundation dedicated to organizing “living history” through interactive events and activities.

These four aircraft include the Vintage Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, Consolidated B-24 Liberator, B-25 Mitchell and the North American P-51 Mustang.

The planes will be on display at the Missoula International Airport from July 5th until July 7th.

Visitors are able to pay to explore the aircraft and take a 30-minute flight.