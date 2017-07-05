Montana dam blocked again in Yellowstone River

A U.S. District Court Judge blocked construction of a multi-million dollar dam project on the Yellowstone River.

The dam potentialy violated federal environmental laws.

The U.S. District Court Judge, Brian Morris, blocked the proposed 59-million dollar irrigation dam because it poses a potentiall threat to endangered fish in the Yellowstone River.

Judge Morris reinstated an initial injunction after two wildlife and conservation groups filed new allegations that the project would likely harm the wild pallid sturgeon.

The Army Corps of Engineers, who cleared the project, argued the dam and separate fish channel would help the fish reach spawning grounds, but conservationists say there is no proof the fish would use the bypass.

There was a previous injunction on this project that Judge Morris lifted in April, but has since changed his stance.