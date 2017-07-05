Florida man dies in jet skiing accident

MISSOULA -Montanans are cautioned to grab their water bottle and personal handhold fan because a heat wave is predicted for Montana this week. “Sunshine and hot today,” said ABC FOX Montana’s Weather Authority Dave Cochran.
Fireworks begin at 10:30 pm Tuesday night
Montana is heating up.
According to a statement released by the Billings Police Department the body of Steven Nelson was located on Saturday.
Holding the world record for fastest half marathon time while pushing a triple stroller, Theresa Pitts is ready for more.
People traveled from all over the country to visit Montana for the Fourth of July.
