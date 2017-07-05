Florida man dies in jet skiing accident

LAKE COUNTY--On July 3rd 911 dispatch received a call of a male that had fallen off his jet ski in the Finley point area the male was about 200 yard from shore.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell tells us the male that was found unresponsive near a jet ski on July 3rd was 39-year old Robert Paul Trejo of Ocala Florida.

Emergency responders were sent and aided his friends getting Robert into a boat and they did CPR for about 15 minutes.

Trejo had a slight pulse and slow breathing but Robert Trejo did pass while in route to the hospital.

Robert Trejo’s body has been sent to the Montana state Crime Lab for an autopsy.

More information when the results from the crime lab are available.