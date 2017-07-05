911 calls are increasing in the Flathead Valley

Calls for help increase this time of year all across Montana counties, but in Flathead County, a county of nearly 100 thousand resident’s resources are stretched thin this time of year.

We stopped by the Flathead County Dispatch Center to speak with members of the 911 dispatch team. When we were there, midday, the center had already taken almost three hundred calls.

Since opening in 2010, 911 director Elizabeth Brooks tells us call volume has drastically increased by 30 percent. And surprisingly summer isn't the only season seeing increases.

Brooks explains, “Traditionally we've always seen a massive increase of 911 calls and non-emergency calls and calls for service in the summer time. We are still seeing that, however, we're also seeing an increase in the winter.”

While 2017 isn’t over Brooks tells us the dispatch center already can see an increase in call volume compared to last year. Calls increase in the winter by the hundreds and Brooks tells us she believes the number of calls increase because of the growing popularity of the Flathead Valley.

Brooks says, “Definite increase in population and tourism and its reflected in our request for emergency services.”

With this drastic increase in call volume, extra help is desperately needed. Due to budget cuts two and a half positions have actually been taken away from the staff.

We spoke with Kristina Kvapil who has worked at the dispatch center for seven years. She tells us while it would be nice to have extra hands, the 911 center still operates at top quality.

Kvapil says, “We're used to it, we're troopers we do what we need to do to get the job done. We don't stop 911 calls just because you don't have the dispatchers to staff the center. We make it work. It would definitely be helpful to have those extra positions because we know there's a relief in sight.