Missoula Police receive fewer calls on July Fourth

This past Fourth of July was quieter than usual for the Missoula Police Department.

According to Public Information Officer Ginny Merriam, police received 102 calls regarding people shooting off fireworks Tuesday. That is about 100 fewer fireworks calls than last year. Police did not issue any citations to offenders. Citations are only issued to those who are caught by police more than once.

Merriam said they are not sure why police received fewer calls. She said the cities increase in informing the public on city laws may have deterred people from using their own fireworks. The fireworks show returning this year also may have affected the number of calls.