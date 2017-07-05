Missoula Police receive fewer calls on July Fourth - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missoula Police receive fewer calls on July Fourth

Posted: Updated:

This past Fourth of July was quieter than usual for the Missoula Police Department.

According to Public Information Officer Ginny Merriam, police received 102 calls regarding people shooting off fireworks Tuesday.  That is about 100 fewer fireworks calls than last year.  Police did not issue any citations to offenders.  Citations are only issued to those who are caught by police more than once.

Merriam said they are not sure why police received fewer calls.  She said the cities increase in informing the public on city laws may have deterred people from using their own fireworks.  The fireworks show returning this year also may have affected the number of calls. 

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.