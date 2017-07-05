Crews battle small wildfire near West Glacier

WEST GLACIER- Fire crews quickly jumped on a wildfire that was spotted just west of an area called Ryan's Field near West Glacier.

Kalispell Fire Department along with Flathead National Forest's fire management team was on site. Andy Huntsberger, a fire manager told our reporter Maren Siu that the cause is not known.

However, he did say that fire crews found a Kokanee beer can as well as fireworks near the area.

Firefighters were quickly able to get the fire under control but are still investigating the exact cause of the fire.

He reminds people to please be careful in this hot weather, especially if you are dealing with sparks or fire.