Crews battle small wildfire near West Glacier - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Crews battle small wildfire near West Glacier

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

WEST GLACIER- Fire crews quickly jumped on a wildfire that was spotted just west of an area called Ryan's Field near West Glacier. 

Kalispell Fire Department along with Flathead National Forest's fire management team was on site.  Andy Huntsberger, a fire manager told our reporter Maren Siu that the cause is not known.

However, he did say that fire crews found a Kokanee beer can as well as fireworks near the area. 

Firefighters were quickly able to get the fire under control but are still investigating the exact cause of the fire.

He reminds people to please be careful in this hot weather, especially if you are dealing with sparks or fire.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.