Fire danger raised to 'moderate' in Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATL.PARK- Due to the recent and warm and dry weather, fire danger changed from LOW to MODERATE Wednesday, July 5th.

Those with YNP say currently there are no fire-related restrictions or closures in place.

However, this restriction does mean that campfires are only allowed in designated fire rings in 11 developed campgrounds and most backcountry campsites

If you do plan to build a fire, park fire officials suggest you extinguish campfires completely and make sure they are cold to the touch after use.

Fireworks are not allowed in the park and on other federal lands

