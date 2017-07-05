Brace yourself; Montana is getting a 'heat wave' this week

MISSOULA -Montanans are cautioned to grab their water bottle and personal handhold fan because a heat wave is predicted for Montana this week.

“Sunshine and hot today,” said ABC FOX Montana’s Weather Authority Dave Cochran.

“Even warmer tomorrow and into the weekend,” he said.

Throughout the holiday weekend, many cities in Montana have been reaching in the range of high 80’s to low 90-degree weather.

And it’s expected to increase as we get through to Friday and Saturday.

Those with the National Weather Service out of Missoula are reporting a forecast of sunny and a high of 95-degrees for Wednesday.

Then things will surely heat up to near 97-degrees later on Saturday.

And wildfire crews are also watching the forecast as NWS is predicting a chance of thunderstorms after noon Wednesday to build along with a calm wind out of the northwest in the afternoon.

Sunny and hot is the weather story this week in Montana, so experts say to keep cool and keep hydrated.

Pets are also susceptible to the heat, so keep them inside during our heat wave and never leave them alone in the car during a hot day.