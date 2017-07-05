Butte law enforcement tally 40 calls for service on July 4th

BUTTE- Every year our community members look forward to summer vacations, camping, family reunions, picnics, and the 4th of July.

Summertime, however, also brings fires and injuries due to fireworks and outdoor cooking.

The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Prevention Office encourages summer fire safety in our community with the safety tips provided at the bottom of this press release.

The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department had a busy 4th of July holiday for 2017.

Call volume for our communities celebrations resulted in 40 calls for service: 21 medical responses, 18 fire calls, and several motor vehicle accidents.

Fire prevention activities: 20 fireworks stand inspections/permits, permitting services, inspections/education & pre-planning activities, and site inspections for our July 3rd fireworks display.