County wide burn ban issued in Butte

BUTTE- As of July 1st, the City and County of Butte-Silver Bow have initiated a county-wide burn ban.

In cooperation with the Anaconda Unit of DNRC and the Southwest Montana Lands Office, the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Prevention Bureau will cease issuing burn permits and disallow the activation of burn permits.

Numerous counties in Montana have entered Stage 1 fire restrictions due to the hot and dry conditions, which can lead to wildfires caused by human activity.

Butte-Silver Bow is NOT under any Stage 1 conditions at this time; however, due to our hot and dry conditions, burn permits will not be allowed within our county until further notice with an anticipated re-opening sometime during the fall burn season.

Safety Tips for Campfires

-Campfires are the nation's leading cause of children's camping injuries and the primary catalyst for damaging forest fires.

-Campfire building may be safely undertaken if you practice proper burning techniques and safety measures to protect yourself and Montana forests.

-Prepare your Fire Site

-Check the weather forecast. Weather fluctuations, such as sudden gusts of wind, could make debris burning spark a wildfire.

-A safe burning site will be far away from power lines

-Keep the fire in a contained unit such as a BBQ unit, hibachi or a small pit with rocks around it.