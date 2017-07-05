Fire burns in north-central Montana, red flag warning issued

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A fire is burning in north-central Montana as the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for high temperatures, gusty winds and low humidity in the central part of Montana.



The Bureau of Land Management says the July fire had burned nearly 2.7 square miles (7 square kilometers) in mixed timber south of the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation by Tuesday evening.



The fire started late Monday afternoon and at one point burned to within a quarter mile (half a kilometer) of the small town of Zortman. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



Phillips County officials say no mandatory evacuations have been ordered.



The red flag warning in effect from noon until 9 p.m. Wednesday is forecasting temperatures into the mid-90s and scattered thunderstorms

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

7/5/2017 9:52:48 AM (GMT -6:00)