No AC? No problem. Simple hacks to keep yourself cool

Montana is heating up. Across the state temperatures are reaching the 90s and higher.

We here at Wake Up Montana have put together some tips for you from the website life hacker to help you survive the summer, Especially if you don’t have air conditioning.

First and foremost, make sure you are drinking lots of water. Keep your body temperature down. Invest in some heat blocking curtains. Know your bodies cooling spots. Draping a cool washcloth over your neck or wrists will help bring your body temperature down You can make an ice bowl AC. Take a bowl and fill it with ice, then place it in front of your fan. This is a cheap an easy way for you to stay cool, most of these items you can already find inside your home. Take a bowl and fill it with cold water and put your feet in it. Make sure you have a spray bottle handy. Fill it with cold water and anytime you’re feeling hot, give yourself a spray to cool yourself down.

These are all simple and cheap life hacks you can use if you don’t have an ac.