Fireworks Tuesday night at the Missoula County Fairgrounds

MISSOULA -

The Missoula County Fairgrounds are hosting this year’s Fourth of July fireworks in Missoula.

The Southgate Mall usually hosts the fireworks, but they are under construction this summer.

However, the Southgate Mall and Missoula County are fully funding the event.

Fireworks are expected to begin at 10:30 PM on Tuesday.

Live music begins at 9 PM and the Missoula City Band will be performing up until the fireworks show begins.

There is also a roller skating rink opened and a ton of food vendors are there for the guests.

Emily Bentley, the Missoula County Fairgrounds’ Director, said that they are very excited to host the fireworks this year and they think it is very fitting while celebrating American history and independence because of the commercial and historic buildings at the Fairgrounds.

Bentley said that they started setting up the stage on Monday, and the pyrotechnicians began setting up this morning.

Bentley and her team are excited for a great show.

She said she has been working closely with the Missoula Police and Fire Departments to make sure this event goes smoothly and safely.

Happy Fourth of July!

