Structure fire in Frenchtown

There was a structure fire Tuesday afternoon in Frenchtown that started around 3 pm.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but no one was reported injured.

Mel Holtz, the Frenchtown Rural Fire Department Public Information Officer said they received a call saying there was an engulfed structure fire.

He said when they arrived on the scene the shed and garage was engulfed in flames and it was moving over to the house.

Holtz said that they quickly extinguished the flames on the house and then the garage that was on fire.

He also explained that it caused a minor brush fire.

Holtz said, “So from the garage we did have some embers carry over into the grass. We also had the forest service on scene and the DNRC (Department of Natural Resource and Conservation) is on scene as well helping us out as well as the sheriff’s office.”

Holtz said that the Frenchtown Rural Fire Department had seven trucks on the scene.

He said there was enough help to quickly contain and put out the fire, so no major damage was done to the house.