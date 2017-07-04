First responders are treated to 4th of July BBQ

Firefighters, police officers and many more first responders came to the Iron Griz for some 4th of July barbecue before the busy holiday shift.

Being a first responder the likelihood of getting the fourth of July off or any holiday is pretty slim.

However, for many first responders here getting a chance to eat juicy hamburgers and scrumptious hot dogs makes up for it.

"I mean a lot of us are away from our families during the holidays. We feel appreciative that people are throwing a barbecue,” said Jeff Biggs, Missoula City Fire Department Firefighter.

The general manager of Iron Griz and barbecue coordinator, Rennee Somerste-Mucha said throwing this first annual barbecue is all about celebrating first responders and the wonderful holiday itself.

She added as a child of a first responder she wanted to give them a little something for their everyday services and make their sacrifice aware to the community.

"Most of the community doesn't realize they work every holiday to make sure that we are safe. I just think that's so cool and really just wanted to celebrate them,” said Somerste-Mucha.

As for another 4th of July barbecue for first responders, there is a good chance there might be one next year.