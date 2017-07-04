First responders are treated to 4th of July BBQ - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

First responders are treated to 4th of July BBQ

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

Firefighters, police officers and many more first responders came to the Iron Griz for some 4th of July barbecue before the busy holiday shift. 

Being a first responder the likelihood of getting the fourth of July off or any holiday is pretty slim.

However, for many first responders here getting a chance to eat juicy hamburgers and scrumptious hot dogs makes up for it.     

"I mean a lot of us are away from our families during the holidays. We feel appreciative that people are throwing a barbecue,” said Jeff Biggs, Missoula City Fire Department Firefighter.

The general manager of Iron Griz and barbecue coordinator, Rennee Somerste-Mucha said throwing this first annual barbecue is all about celebrating first responders and the wonderful holiday itself.

She added as a child of a first responder she wanted to give them a little something for their everyday services and make their sacrifice aware to the community.

"Most of the community doesn't realize they work every holiday to make sure that we are safe. I just think that's so cool and really just wanted to celebrate them,” said Somerste-Mucha.

As for another 4th of July barbecue for first responders, there is a good chance there might be one next year. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    Monday, May 9 2016 4:06 PM EDT2016-05-09 20:06:05 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

  • Yellowstone earthquake swarm swells to 1,100+ quakes

    Yellowstone earthquake swarm swells to 1,100+ quakes

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 8:21 PM EDT2017-06-28 00:21:04 GMT

    A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

    A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

  • Budweiser Clydesdales trot into the Flathead Valley

    Budweiser Clydesdales trot into the Flathead Valley

    Saturday, July 1 2017 7:38 PM EDT2017-07-01 23:38:22 GMT

    For the first time in five years the famous Budweiser horses are in the Flathead Valley. 

    For the first time in five years the famous Budweiser horses are in the Flathead Valley. 

  • Coroner identifies victim of fatal shooting in Helena

    Coroner identifies victim of fatal shooting in Helena

    Monday, July 3 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-07-03 23:04:41 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Lewis and Clark County officials have identified the victim of a fatal weekend shooting in Helena as 23-year-old Katherine Spencer.

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Lewis and Clark County officials have identified the victim of a fatal weekend shooting in Helena as 23-year-old Katherine Spencer.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Tee It Up: Old Works

    Tee It Up: Old Works

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 6:19 PM EDT2017-07-04 22:19:05 GMT

    In the fourth installment of Tee It Up, the boys head to Old Works to play the par 5 6th hole. Shaun Rainey, Ben Wineman and David Winter get some tips from Griz Head Golf Coach Matt Higgins on how to fix your swing tempo, club selection in the rough, and choking up on wedges. Go to our community tab and hit contests to enter to win two free rounds of golf at Old Works!

    In the fourth installment of Tee It Up, the boys head to Old Works to play the par 5 6th hole. Shaun Rainey, Ben Wineman and David Winter get some tips from Griz Head Golf Coach Matt Higgins on how to fix your swing tempo, club selection in the rough, and choking up on wedges. Go to our community tab and hit contests to enter to win two free rounds of golf at Old Works!

  • Missoula danger fire level shifts to high

    Missoula danger fire level shifts to high

    Monday, July 3 2017 10:18 PM EDT2017-07-04 02:18:26 GMT

    Main causes are heat wave and dry weather. 

    Main causes are heat wave and dry weather. 

  • Improper wiring causes Missoula house fire

    Improper wiring causes Missoula house fire

    Monday, July 3 2017 9:26 PM EDT2017-07-04 01:26:13 GMT

    A scary wake-up call for some Missoula residents who were awakened to roaring flames on the roof of their house. 

    A scary wake-up call for some Missoula residents who were awakened to roaring flames on the roof of their house. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.