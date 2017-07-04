People travel from around the country to celebrate July 4th in Montana

Local law enforcement leads the way for Kalispell’s Fourth of July parade. The theme for this year’s parade is “Travel the USA.”

People traveled from all over the country to visit Montana for the Fourth of July. We spoke with cousins Chloe Kamminga and Isabel Martin who traveled all the way from Michigan and New York to visit Montana.

Kamminga and Martin tell us “I liked seeing all of the local businesses represented that was really cool for us to see."

Both Kamminga and Martin are taking a vacation with their families and will be spending time hiking and enjoying the outdoors.

Local businesses had an opportunity to win some money with their parade floats.

Floats were judged on creativity and balance. First place winner received $100, second place $75 and third place $50.