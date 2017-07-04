Tee It Up: Old Works

ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night.

A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

For the first time in five years the famous Budweiser horses are in the Flathead Valley.

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Lewis and Clark County officials have identified the victim of a fatal weekend shooting in Helena as 23-year-old Katherine Spencer.

