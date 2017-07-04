Kalispell mom races for world record - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Kalispell mom races for world record

KALISPELL -

Holding the world record for fastest half marathon time while pushing a triple stroller, Theresa Pitts is ready for more.

Pitts will have to run the 26.2 miles in Missoula in under four hours, while pushing her three youngest children in a stroller to achieve the Guinness World Record.  With eight children at home Pitts tells us she wanted a way to healthy mentally and physically.  Pitts tells us, when she couldn’t find a babysitter to watch her children when she went on a run she decided to bring them with her.

Pitts says, “It was hard to always find a babysitter to watch the kiddos and I also knew that it would be beneficial for them to get out in nature and breathe the fresh air.”

And now she tells us she couldn’t imagine running without them, but is hasn’t always been easy.  Pitts tells us when she started running after her eighth child was born, it was difficult.

Pitts explains, “At first it was hard, I was out of shape.  We got this thing just two or three weeks after I had my eighth baby.

This whole experience has been a whirlwind for Pitts.  She tells us she’s not used to all of the media attention after winning the world record title for a half marathon at the Governor’s Cup in Helena.  Pitts tells us while winning the world record title at the Missoula marathon, her ultimate goal is to share her story and bring inspiration to everyone.

Pitts says, “The record is neat, but ultimate goal is to help others create their own awesome endings to their story.”

Pitts tells us her family will be with her when she races in the Missoula marathon on Sunday July 9th.  And she gives advice to anyone who wants to train for a marathon.  She tells says to set goals and slowly increase your distance and time every day.  But, she reminds those who are training to be patient with your body and give yourself time to work up to your full mileage potential.  

  Our Apologies

