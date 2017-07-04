Montana employee guilty in motorcycle workers' comp scam

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana state employee who said he got hurt at work and claimed disability from the state's workers' compensation insurer but was actually injured riding a motorcycle has admitted to a felony.



34-year-old Boone Block pleaded guilty June 14 to false claim to a public agency.



Block said he was hurt last year while working for the state Department of Transportation in Livingston.



One of Block's co-workers said he didn't see Block get hurt that day. But court documents show that Block told the co-worker he was going to ride his motorcycle over the weekend.



Montana started paying Block's medical bills and set aside more than $30,000 in reserves to pay for Block's lost wages and treatment. An anonymous tip revealed the truth.

