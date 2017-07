Happy 4th of July! Plenty of sunshine and temperatures are rising across Montana. Some of us could see highs in the triple digits later this week. UV levels are rising into the Extreme Zone too. Expect more sct’d t’storms too. Here are Tuesday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 88°/55° Butte: 85°/51° Kalispell: 87°/53° Missoula: 90°/57°