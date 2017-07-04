Enhanced penalty if posted rules in work zone aren't followed

With the start of summer come works zones and construction sites. The Montana Department of Transportation will be working on close to 11,000 miles of roads and highways. It’s important to remember the rules when inside of a work zone not just for the workers safety, but for your own.

In the state of Montana you can get an enhanced penalty, which is at least double the minimum fine.

All states except for Wyoming, have some form of enhanced penalty for committing traffic violations in a work zone so here are some tips from MDT that can help you from getting in trouble.

1.Manage your speed. Slow down… follow posted speed limits and do not resume normal speed until you see roadway signs indicating that it’s safe to do so.

2.Manage your space. Leave room between you in the next vehicle… and do not pastis on the shoulder.

3.Manage your stress. Keep your cool, pay attention and expect delays.