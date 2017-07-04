How one little spark could start a fire, the National Forest demonstrates

As you may know, fireworks are banned on National Forest lands. If you have camping plans for the fourth don't plan on bringing any fireworks.

Marianne Baumberger Fire Technician for the Custer National Gallatin Forest said, "Well, you know every year we prepare for fire season no matter what. Every year we prepare for the Fourth of July."

Baumberger would go on to Demonstrate how one little spark can start a forest fire.

"So I gave a sparkler here today and I know as kids that was always kind of not so dangerous type of firework, however any spark can start a wildfire or hurt you.

As I put this into the dry grass, as you can see, that grass immediately started to catch fire from those sparks. So as you can see just sparkler can cause a pretty good flame. And as that grass goes into trees we can have forest fires very easily. This also can happen around your home, make sure to keep green area and hose handy or even just a bucket of water at the very, very least. Please be safe this Fourth of July and enjoy your national forest."