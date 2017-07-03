Missoula danger fire level shifts to high

The fire danger level changed from moderate to high today because of the consistent hot and dry weather.

Jordan Koppen, the DNRC Fire Information Officer, said that three days of hot and dry weather is enough to start a wildfire.

Koppen said that before today the fire danger level has been moderate since about April, but because of the heat wave this weekend the vegetation drying out the fire danger level in Missoula has shifted to high.

Koppen explained that a high fire level danger means that fires can start very quickly and rapidly.

Koppen said that he is not surprised by this intense level because of the trends they have been seeing.

He said, "We are starting to see longer, hotter, and dryer summers. We are starting to see fire season that have gone from three months to five months and now are seven months long."

The Missoula County Fire Protection Association holds a meeting every Monday morning with the DNRC, forest service, and volunteer fire departments in Missoula County.

Koppen said they look at the number of fires occurring that week and their causes.

Koppen explained, "So we put it all into an equation. We see the fuel moisture content, which means how much moisture sucked up into a lot of these dead dried or dead fried fuels, not dried out but they are drying out. So we are seeing a lot of that water content in these dead fuels dry out. And when they get to a certain point we see them go from moderate to high and then even to very high and extreme."

This group also factors in the human activity causing fires and one of the reasons the fire danger level is now high is because of the great amount of fireworks being set off this week.

Koppen urged the public to be responsible because fireworks can easily start wild fires.

Kopen said the danger fire level can shift to very high or extreme if the fuel moisture content drops or if there is an increase in human activity causing fires, so for the Fourth of July especially it is important to be responsible while using ignition sources.