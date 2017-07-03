Improper wiring causes Missoula house fire

A scary wake-up call for some Missoula residents who were awakened to roaring flames on the roof of their house.

ABC FOX Montana learned Monday that the fire was caused by improper wiring inside the house.

Homeowner Ronnie Rautez said he couldn't save his home as half of it quickly burned because of improper wiring.

"Watching it burn there was nothing I could do,” said Rautez

Rautez said he was able to save clothes and family photos but wasn't able to save his dog because of the thick smoke.

"I'm feeling really sad. Losing my home I have ever owned and my puppy dog. I lost him in the fire. And that's what saddens me the most is losing my dog,” said Rautez.

Rautez's nephew Cody Stocker who was in the house and said he was the first to discover the fire and wake up his uncle.

"I smelled smoke and I saw it. I asked woke up my uncle...I went outside and called 9-11,” said Stocker.

As for neighbors nearby some were worried especially, one neighbor that was only two to three houses away.

"I was kind of concerned about maybe we should stay aware what was happening so if it did get out of control we were prepared,” said Jatona Hintz, Neighbor.

Those with the Missoula Rural Fire District said the smoke detectors were not working properly and damages are estimated to be around one $150,000.