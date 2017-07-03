Coroner identifies victim of fatal shooting in Helena

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Lewis and Clark County officials have identified the victim of a fatal weekend shooting in Helena as 23-year-old Katherine Spencer.



Coroner Bryan Backeberg identified Spencer as the victim on Monday, the same day 21-year-old Skyler T. Schneider appeared in Justice Court on charges of deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence.



His bail was set at $100,000, he did not enter a plea and asked for a public defender.



Assistant Police Chief Steve Hagen said Schneider called 911 shortly before midnight on Saturday to report the shooting. Hagen said Spencer, who was Schneider's girlfriend, was shot in the head.



Court officials say Schneider's preliminary hearing in District Court is set for July 21, followed by a July 26 arraignment, where he is expected to enter a plea.

7/3/2017 4:22:39 PM (GMT -6:00)