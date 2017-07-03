River conditions improving for floating

For the first time in five years the famous Budweiser horses are in the Flathead Valley.
According to Flathead County’s website during tourist season the population increases by 40%,
On Tuesday June 27th, Yes to Flathead farms and water gathered enough signatures for a proposal to preserve acres of land in Creston.
The mayor of Little Rock says a nightclub where 28 people were injured when gunfire erupted will be shutdown.
On Friday June 30th, Glacier National Park honored its first park ranger from the Blackfeet Tribe, the late Frances X Guardipee.
Missoula Rural Fire District battled an early morning fire Monday. The call came in just before 5 am of reports of a house on fire on S 7th Street W and Como Drive. MRFD Battalion Chief Dan Merritt says arriving units noticed very visible smoke and flames on three quarters of the house, a single family home with a wood frame. There was also a live power line down in the front yard. Two people were home at the time. One of the residents, Cody Stocker, says he got...
It’s a beautiful 85 degree summer day in Missoula. But for the Montana Elite Baseball All-Stars, they are ready to leave.
An ABC FOX Montana investigation has uncovered what appears to be a pattern of plagiarism among principals in K-12 schools across the country.
A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.
Many Montanans are heading to go camp, fish and enjoys Montana's outdoors for the Fourth of July holiday, but with the changed condition in fire danger means Montanans should take extra cautions.
Water levels at Echo Lake are very high according to Fish Wildlife and Parks. As of June 30 the water is six inches from reaching the lowest point of the Causeway road.
