River conditions improving for floating

Increasing temperatures are a big reason people are taking a dip in rivers like the Clark Fork.

According to the National Weather Service, water levels and speeds for the Clark Fork, Bitterroot, and Blackfoot Rivers are decreasing. Hydrologist Ray Nickless said this doesn't mean the rivers aren't dangerous.

"If you're going in an inner tube or something you better know how to swim pretty good. Because if you fall off and lose your inner tube, you're going to have to swim and you're going to be swimming against a good, strong current. So it's best if you don't know how to swim really well, wear a life jacket and even if you do know how to swim it's a good, strong current."

He also said despite lowering levels there are still areas where rivers are more than six feet deep. He also encourages floaters to avoid logs or branches stuck in rivers. They can knock you off your tube or pin you to a rock. He suggests knowing and understanding your route before you hit the water. You can visit the National Weather Service website to check water levels, speed and the temperature. The site also provides predictions to help you better plan your floating trip.