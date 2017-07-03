Missoula firefighters preparing for Fourth of July with extra patrols

Missoula firefighters are bringing in extra help in preparations for the Fourth of July.

The Missoula Fire Department is hiring extra personnel to prepare for the many fire calls they expect to receive. Even though it is illegal to shoot fireworks in Missoula city limits, firefighters get numerous calls on July Fourth. Penalties for shooting off fireworks can be at least $100. Firefighters and police officers will be positioned throughout the city to better respond to calls. Some firefighters will be stationed at the Missoula County Fairgrounds to ensure the safety of onlookers during the fireworks show. Fire officials urge Missoulians to watch the show instead of using their own fireworks.

"It's a good medium for the folks that don't like it at all and for the folks that are really in love with fireworks because it's scheduled, everybody knows when it's gonna be, and it's a short duration of time," said Assistant Fire Marshal Dax Fraser.

The city said "novelty" fireworks such as sparklers and party poppers are allowed in city limits. You can visit the Missoula website for more information on what can be used.