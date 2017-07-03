Missoula Police increasing patrols on July Fourth

The Missoula Police Department will be out in full force Tuesday to prevent DUIs and other alcohol-related offenses.

Police will be patrolling the streets in cruisers and bicycles watching for impaired drivers. They urge people to have a designated driver or use public transportation during the Fourth of July.

Sergeant Greg Amundsen said in an issued statement, “It’s a holiday—people are going to celebrate. As a community, it’s our job to look out for one another and make sure everyone is aware of the consequences of and alternatives to drinking and driving.”

According to police, impaired drivers are involved in nearly half of all fatal crashes in Montana. They recommend even if someone has one drink, it is still not safe for them to get behind the wheel.