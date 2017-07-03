June climbing up despite voluntary ban at Devils Tower

DEVILS TOWER, Wyo. (AP) - The number of people who climb an unusual rock formation in northeast Wyoming during June is on the rise despite the concerns of American Indian tribes.



Devils Tower is a popular target for climbers and culturally significant to at least 25 tribes.



Climbers, the tribes and Devils Tower National Monument officials agreed in the mid-1990s to a compromise that put the tower voluntarily off-limits to climbing during June.



Wyoming Public Radio reports (http://bit.ly/2sbn6Xi) the number of people climbing Devils Tower in June fell from 1,200 to just 167. But now the number is back up, reaching 373 last year.



Devils Tower Superintendent Tim Reid says a steady increase in June climbing over the past five years isn't tied to the growing number of people visiting Devils Tower.



