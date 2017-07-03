State audit: Benefits of state-run health clinics unclear

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press



HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana opened its first government-run health clinics for state workers five years ago. It was touted as a bold experiment in providing low-cost health care to government workers.



There are no co-pays or deductibles and there were promises of huge financial savings.



But a scathing state audit says there is no proof the clinics have saved the state any money.



The audit also asserted that the clinics have failed to document measurable improvements in the health of state workers. And it faulted the clinics for inadequate record keeping that undermined the accuracy of any financial analysis.



The director of the Department of Administration, John Lewis, defended the health centers. He says the audit failed to take into account some of the immeasurable benefits of preventive care.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)