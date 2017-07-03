Sizzling pavement? Think of your dog's feet - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Sizzling pavement? Think of your dog's feet

When outdoor temperatures reach the 80s, the temperature inside a parked car can soar to well over 100 degrees in just minutes—and asphalt temperatures can reach 140 degrees, causing pain, burns, permanent damage, and scarring on dogs' paws after just a few minutes of contact.

Locking dogs inside parked cars and walking them on hot pavement places them at risk of deadly heatstroke. If you see dogs showing any symptoms of heatstroke—including restlessness, heavy panting, vomiting, lethargy, or lack of appetite or coordination—get them into the shade immediately and lower their body temperature by providing them with water, applying a cold towel to their head and chest, or immersing them in tepid (not ice-cold) water.

Then immediately call a veterinarian. Remember: When dogs' long tongues hang out, it means that they're uncomfortable, even in danger.

PETA offers the following suggestions for safeguarding animals during hot weather:

  •        Keep dogs indoors: Unlike humans, dogs can only sweat through their footpads and cool themselves by panting. Soaring temperatures can cause heat stress, injury, or death.
  •        Provide water and shade: When outside, animals must have access to fresh water and ample shade, and the shifting sun needs to be taken into account. Even brief periods of direct exposure to the sun can have life-threatening consequences.
  •        Walk—don't run: In very hot, humid weather, never exercise dogs by biking and making them run alongside you or by running them while you jog. Dogs will collapse before giving up, at which point, it may be too late to save them.
  •        Avoid hot cars: Never leave an animal in a parked car in warm weather, even for short periods with the windows partially rolled down. Dogs trapped inside hot cars can succumb to heatstroke within minutes—even if a car isn't parked in direct sunlight.
  •        Never transport animals in the bed of a pickup truck: This practice is dangerous—and illegal in many cities and states—because animals can be catapulted out of a truck bed on a sudden stop or strangled if they jump out while they're tethered.
  •        Stay alert and save a life: Keep an eye on all outdoor animals. Make sure that they have adequate water and shelter. If you see an animal in distress, provide him or her with water for immediate relief and contact humane authorities right away.
  •        Avoid hot pavement: When outdoor temperatures reach the 80s, asphalt temperatures can reach 140 degrees, causing pain, burns, and permanent damage, leading to scarring on dogs' paws after just a few minutes of contact. Walk on grass whenever possible, and avoid walking in the middle of the day.

    Missoula Rural Fire District battled an early morning fire Monday. The call came in just before 5 am of reports of a house on fire on S 7th Street W and Como Drive.  MRFD Battalion Chief Dan Merritt says arriving units noticed very visible smoke and flames on three quarters of the house, a single family home with a wood frame. There was also a live power line down in the front yard. Two people were home at the time. One of the residents, Cody Stocker, says he got...

    For the first time in five years the famous Budweiser horses are in the Flathead Valley. 

    It’s a beautiful 85 degree summer day in Missoula. But for the Montana Elite Baseball All-Stars, they are ready to leave.

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

    An ABC FOX Montana investigation has uncovered what appears to be a pattern of plagiarism among principals in K-12 schools across the country.

    A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

    Many Montanans are heading to go camp, fish and enjoys Montana's outdoors for the Fourth of July holiday, but with the changed condition in fire danger means Montanans should take extra cautions.

    Water levels at Echo Lake are very high according to Fish Wildlife and Parks. As of June 30 the water is six inches from reaching the lowest point of the Causeway road.  

