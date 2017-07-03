Sizzling pavement? Think of your dog's feet

Courtesy PETA

When outdoor temperatures reach the 80s, the temperature inside a parked car can soar to well over 100 degrees in just minutes—and asphalt temperatures can reach 140 degrees, causing pain, burns, permanent damage, and scarring on dogs' paws after just a few minutes of contact.

Locking dogs inside parked cars and walking them on hot pavement places them at risk of deadly heatstroke. If you see dogs showing any symptoms of heatstroke—including restlessness, heavy panting, vomiting, lethargy, or lack of appetite or coordination—get them into the shade immediately and lower their body temperature by providing them with water, applying a cold towel to their head and chest, or immersing them in tepid (not ice-cold) water.

Then immediately call a veterinarian. Remember: When dogs' long tongues hang out, it means that they're uncomfortable, even in danger.

PETA offers the following suggestions for safeguarding animals during hot weather: