Fourth of July festive facts!

Missoula Rural Fire District battled an early morning fire Monday. The call came in just before 5 am of reports of a house on fire on S 7th Street W and Como Drive. MRFD Battalion Chief Dan Merritt says arriving units noticed very visible smoke and flames on three quarters of the house, a single family home with a wood frame. There was also a live power line down in the front yard. Two people were home at the time. One of the residents, Cody Stocker, says he got...