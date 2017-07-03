Keep your fireworks out of city limits

The Fourth is a day away and Missoula City Council and Mayor John Engen are receiving their fair share of complaints from residents about fireworks within city limits. Point blank: the use of most fireworks in the city is illegal.

In a press release, the City said "Fireworks start fires, endangering property in town and bringing the risk of wildland fires. They cause injuries and are part of hospital emergency departments’ busiest day of the year. They cause many dogs to become frightened, lost and injured, creating Missoula Animal Control’s busiest day of the year and extra demands on the shelter at the Humane Society of Western Montana. And they frighten and disturb people."

Fireworks are prohibited in the city, on City open space lands, on all U.S. Forest Service lands, within County parks and County-managed recreation areas and at all Fish, Wildlife and Parks fishing access sites. All of the Fort Missoula area, including the new Fort Missoula Regional Park, are within the city and subject to city ordinances.

Police will be enforcing this throughout the week and violations are $100 plus court costs for a first offense and $300 plus court costs for a second offense during the same calendar year as the first offense.

Novelty fireworks like sparklers, party poppers and other small fireworks are generally allowed.

Public displays in Missoula will be held on July 3 at the Civic Stadium after the Osprey baseball game and on July 4 at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.