Boats and anglers: Echo Lake waters "very high"

Water levels at Echo Lake are very high according to Fish Wildlife and Parks. As of June 30 the water is six inches from reaching the lowest point of the Causeway road.

FWP doesn't now if it'll continue to rise, but says if it maintains its current rate of fill, Echo Lake will likely reach the level of the road in the next two weeks.

Game Warden Captain Lee Anderson says, “While the regulations call for a 200 foot no wake distance from shore, boat operators should pay close attention to their wake. If it looks like 200 feet isn’t enough, consider moving to areas where it doesn’t cause damage to the shoreline or go to one of the many other lakes in the Flathead until the water levels decrease.”

In 2011 Echo Lake the water was almost three feet at on the lowest point in the road after record level moisture.